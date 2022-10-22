A chieftain of the APC in Kano, Aminu Ali Shana, is in police custody after 367 PVCs were found with him in the state

Ali Shana's arrest came after a tip from the from the leadership of the NNPP in Kano which raised an alarm to the police and INEC

The police command in the state has confirmed Shana's arrest and stated that investigation into the matter is ongoing

Kano - The police command in Kano has nabbed Aminu Ali Shana, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after it discovered no less than 367 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) with him.

It was gathered that the APC chieftain is the chairman of the ruling party in Yautan Arewa ward in Gabasawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The police said the case is being investigated (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Shana's alleged offence contravenes section 21 and 22 sub-section 1(a), (b) and (c) of the Electoral Act (amended).

How Shana was arrested

According to The Sun, Shana was nabbed on Friday, October 14, following an alarm raised by Sanusi Bature, the spokesman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

Bature had earlier claimed that some politicians were hoarding/buying PVCs from voters in areas where they doubt their chances of victory in the 2023 general elections.

The NNPP's spokesman added that the party's chairman, Umar Haruna Doguwa, had directed the legal department to alert the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police so that they can take up the issue and follow it through.

Police react

On their part, the police in Bompai headquarters informed the newspaper that they were they have their eyes on all sides of the case, although stating that the suspect is claiming that this is a set-up by rival parties in the area.

The police had dispatched the said PVCs to the INEC for confirmation. It is expected all the persons whose faces appeared on the cards will be invited for questioning.

Speaking on the issue, the spokesman of he command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, revealed that Shana had been taken into custody and investigation was ongoing.

