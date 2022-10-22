The Osun state chapter of the opposition PDP has revealed the fate of the newly 12,000 workers appointed by former Governor Gboyega oyetola

The ruling party in the state noted that Governor-Elect Ademola Adeleke will sack the new employees

Meanwhile, the mass employment was done immediately after the July 16 governorship polls in the state

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has declared as null and void the mass employment of 12,000 workers of various cadres into the Osun State Civil Service.

The employment was said to have been done after the July 16 governorship polls.

PDP says Adeleke will sack Oyetola’s newly-employed 12,000 workers in Osun state. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

According to the party, the Adeleke’s administration will nullify all recent “illegal and ill-intentioned appointments” by the outgoing administration immediately after the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, assumes the mantle of leadership on November 27.

The fate of Oyetola’s newly-employed 12,000 workers revealed

The state caretaker chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, in a statement on Friday, October 21, disclosed that all key appointments would be promptly upturned, The Punch reported.

This is because, according to him, they were done in contravention of enabling laws of the institutions and regulatory protocol governing the critical rural development project.

Speaking on employment, the PDP said,

“We also want to put on records that the outgoing administration has employed over 12, 000 workers of various cadres since the July 16 elections.

“We have been warning members of the public not to engage in such bankrupting agenda. We had also issued several statements declaring such employment exercise a nullity.”

