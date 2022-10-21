Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, has returned to the country after his short business trip to France

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has returned to Nigeria after his short trip to France.

The former vice president travelled to Europe on Monday, October 17, on a business trip.

Why did Atiku travel out of Nigeria?

This was disclosed in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, who said that his principal had a meeting with the technical partners of one of his businesses.

Ibe added that the business was impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown and its economic effect.

Atiku’s travelled out of the country amid criticism about his comment that a northerner does not need a Yoruba or Igbo president.

The vice president made the comment at an interactive session with the leadership of the Arewa joint committee in Zaria when he was asked why he should be voted for.

But a video shared by Daily Trust on its verified Twitter showed Atiku in the company of former senator Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council and Governor Udom Emmanuel, the chairman of the council, on their return to Nigeria.

