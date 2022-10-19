As the campaign for the 2023 elections begins to gather momentum, the language of some politicians have become divisive

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has urged politicians and political parties to desist from ethnic and religious tantrums ahead of the elections

The APC chieftain urged all political actors to focus on issues and not toxic rhetoric that can heat up the polity

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential candidate and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has urged politicians and political parties to desist from ethnic and religious tantrums capable of widening the existing gulfs and cleavages among the citizens and voters.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media office on Tuesday, October 18, Olawepo-Hashim stated that the campaign outfits and leaders of major political parties in the electoral race are complicating Nigeria's ethnic and religious relations in their bids to win votes in 2023.

He advised them to focus on their plans to transform the economy and programmes to achieve social and political development, national security and unity ahead of the polls.

He added that most of the campaigners are churning out messages with ethnic and religious nuances, nothing that Nigeria's polity has never descended this low since the country gained independence as a nation and since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

His words:

“It is time for the leaders of the various political parties to check the activities of their campaigns where their messages seem to undermine our national unity. The INEC, the National Orientation Agency, NOA and other relevant state institutions must step up their games.”

He averred that what serious minded Nigerians are interested in is how to get Nigeria back to a major play in the remaining short time of fossil fuel as a dominant energy source; and how to immediately resolve the debt to revenue crises.

He further said:

“The 2023 general election is very crucial for our country as Nigeria is today confronted by a myriad of problems: there is a serious crisis in the social sector like education and health.

“Despite repeated promises by succeeding governments, corruption is still pervasive, majority of our young people are jobless and losing hope.”

He equally noted that corruption has become one of the major reason for the slow progress and the underbelly of some of the security problems such as banditry and kidnappings.

He concluded that

“Nigeria deserves a future that is not defined by a fiendish manipulation of her notable fault lines but by developmental ideas character, record and patriotic principles.”

