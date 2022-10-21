President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to be at the forefront of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign.

He said it was important for the party to retain the presidency to sustain the gains of the last seven years.

Buhari spoke on Friday at the inauguration of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and unveiling of Tinubu”s action plan in Abuja.

The President, who spoke before performing the ceremonies, also called on every member of the party to work for the success of the campaigns.

He said: ” It would be disastrous to allow a situation that will lead to the reversal of the progress our country has made. Let me add that i joyfully accept the position of the chairman of campaign council we are unveiling today.

Source: Legit.ng