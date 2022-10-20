Presidential hopeful and flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has visited flood victims in Benue state to empathise with their families.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the former Anambra state governor was seen in a viral video riding in a canoe to visit flood families of flood victims on Thursday, October 20.

The Labour Party had earlier announced the indefinite suspension of their campaign rally in honour of all the flood victims in Nigeria. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

This move by Peter Obi is coming a few hours after he and the Labour Party announced the decision to cancel their campaign activities in honour of flood victims across the affected states in Nigeria.

In the viral video, Obi was seen inside a canoe in a flooded area meant to be a road passage for pedestrians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

There were happy cheers as he was mobbed around by supporters who were chanting his name "Peter Obi, our president".

Benue State government recently confirmed that no fewer than 24 persons have lost their lives in 12 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the State to the surging flood that hit the state while 74 others sustained serious injuries.

Source: Legit.ng