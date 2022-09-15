The governor of Cross Rivers state is really making sure the workers are well disciplined in other to achieve an enhanced productivity

This is as Governor Ben Ayade for the second time in two days, locked out its civil servants who are not taking their job seriously and are coming late to the office

In fact, the governor made sure that those who came to the office premises late on Thursday, were locked out and ignored as well

Civil servants in Cross River State were again locked out of their offices for arriving late for the second time in two days after being locked out of the Governor’s office on Wednesday, September 14.

The action was extended to other offices on Thursday, September 15, as the gates of the Cross River Geographic Information Agency, an agency under the Lands ministry were locked and workers were seen milling around.

They parked their cars along the road before besieging the gate, The Punch report indicated.

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has again locked out staff of Government House Calabar. Photo credit: Cross River Watch

Source: Facebook

It's shame to the civil service, NLC chairman says

Reacting, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Benedict Ukpepi described the development as a shame to the civil service.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Labour can only talk to workers to follow service regulations but the head of service should talk to the governor. Labour cannot support any wrong thing because civil servants are supposed to be in office by 7:30am, while work starts by 8 am but the approach of locking workers out is what we are complaining about.”

The workers were complaining of low morale being responsible for their lateness to work.

Thousands of 'Obi-dient' youths take over streets of Calabar, photos, video emerge

Nigerian youths in Calabar, Cross River state took a different approach to support the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The youth stormed the streets of Calabar in their thousands on a Fitness Walk for Peter Obi on Saturday, August 13.

According to the youths, they are about to take over their country with the possible emergence of Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as leaders of the nation.

Trouble for school children as Abia teachers begin indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries, others

School teachers in Abia state had taken a firm decision to embark on strike action over the government's inability to treat them fairly.

The teachers accused the Abia state government of owing them several months of salary arrears and their entitlements.

For their leave allowances, the teachers said the last time they received such payments was in 2008.

Source: Legit.ng