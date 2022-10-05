Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state reportedly ordered soldiers to flog civil servants who arrived late for work

In a video by activist Chidi Odinkalu, Umahi was seen handing sticks to the soldiers and ordering them to beat up the civil servants in Abakaliki

According to Odinkalu, the incident happened when Governor Umahi went for a project inspection

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has made clarifications on a viral video making the rounds on social media, wherein he was presumed to have ordered some of his security aides to flog civil servants at the government house.

Umahi claimed the controversial video was doctored and manipulated.

According to him, the incident was an aborted attempt by miscreants to block the airport gate in the guise that they were enforcing a sit-at-home order, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Recall that the governor was said to have ordered soldiers to flog civil servants who arrived late for work. The allegation was levelled by lawyer and human rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu.

Odinkalu, who took to his verified Twitter handle to make the revelation with a video, did not state the exact location of the incident. He, however, revealed that the incident happened when Governor Umahi went for a project inspection.

He added that the governor, who is aspiring for a seat in the Senate come 2023 to represent Ebonyi Central, allegedly supervised the flogging of the civil servants.

His tweet read:

“So, today in Ebonyi, @GovDaveUmahi went for a project inspection & then instructs the soldiers to flog – yes flog! – civil servants who arrived late. Not done, Dave Umahi supervised the flogging. Tomorrow, he’ll be rewarded with seat in @NGRSenate.”

Legit.ng was unable to verify Odinkalu’s claims.

Meanwhile, diverse reactions from Nigerians have followed the development.

Richard Adiele said:

"You are kidding, right? Does the governor have the authority to command men of the armed forces on any matter? Sanwaolu has not finished explaining his invitation to the NA on Oct 20, 2020. These pocket tyrants need to be put in their place."

Ohia @Ohiasteve also wrote:

"This is totally unacceptable in an democratic setting, why would a democratically elected governor behave as a tyrant? @GovDaveUmahi should as a matter of urgency apologize to these civil servants that he has dehumanized."

Here are more reactions from Nigerians on Twitter.

"OBJ flogged citizens years back. Today, Umahi is doing same. Decades between both acts of impunity. No commensurate consequences. No accountability. So the absurdities continue. This is the biggest Nigerian challenge - weak institutions and zero equitable laws."

King Presh:

"It's so disheartening that in this time and age we are witnessing this abuse of office. How can the western world treat us better if our public office holders engage in such inhumane activity."

Nnunu4:

"It's not APC issue, it's a *Nigeria* issue. And it will continue no matter who's the president. As Long as Nigeria continue to exist, things lk this nd worse will always happen."

2023: Anxiety as police teargas, disperse Obi supporters in Ebonyi

Meanwhile, the planned one-million march for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in Ebonyi state has hit the rock.

Legit.ng gathered that the police in the state on Saturday, September 17, dispersed supporters of the Obi-dient movement who gathered at the Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, for the march.

According to the report, Obi’s supporters, numbering over 1,000, were tear-gassed by the men of the Nigeria Police Force. The incident was said to have caused both human and vehicular traffic on Saturday morning on the popular Old Enugu road in the capital city.

