The presidential ambition of the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, has received a huge boost ahead of the 2023 elections

This is as Fulani Community Nationwide, a Fulani socio-political organization, threw its weight behind the former Lagos governor and his running mate, Kashim Shetima

Alhaji Ya’u Haruna, the group's national chairman, said the decision to endorse Tinubu is promote the yearnings and aspirations of the Fulani all over the country

Malam-Madori LGA, Jigawa state - A Fulani socio-political organization, Fulani Community Nationwide, has adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shetima, ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The association's national chairman, Alhaji Ya’u Haruna, disclosed this on Wednesday, October 19, during the zonal mobilization gathering of the group in Malam-Madori LGA, Jigawa state, Daily Trust reported.

Fulani Community Nationwide endorses the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shetima. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2023 presidency: Why we adopted Tinubu, Haruna reveals

Haruna said the association weighed all the presidential candidates at its national level.

The group, after assessing all the candidates, decided to adopt the APC presidential flagbearer, Tinubu, to promote the yearnings and aspirations of the Fulani all over the federation.

