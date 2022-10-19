Governor Ortom has revealed why he may not back the presidential ambition of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The Benue state governor said he is in the PDP and is working for his party but noted he would have opted to work for Obi if he (Ortom) was not a PDP member

Governor Ortom also listed Obi, Tinubu, and Atiku as the three frontline candidates and urged Nigerians to elect the best among them

FCT, Abuja - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said he would have worked for the success of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Benue state governor stated this on Wednesday, October 19, when he hosted Obi at his private residence in Abuja, Channels TV reported.

“I’m in PDP and I am working for PDP but I tell you if I were not in PDP, you will see me working for Peter Obi but I am in PDP.

"Let’s see how things work out but the truth is that the Bible says a man can receive nothing except it is given to him,” Ortom said

Ortom asks Nigerians to elected the best among Obi, Tinubu, and Atiku

Governor Ortom said Obi may not have the wherewithal, but if God decides, no one can stop it.

He identified Obi, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, and PDP’s Atiku Abubakar of the PDP as the three frontline candidates and urged Nigerians to elect the best among them without any sentiments.

The Benue state governor also urged Obi, Atiku, and Tinubu to meet and agree on one of them.

2023 elections: Ortom, Wike and the PDP crisis

Ortom is one of the governors in the cam of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state in the internal crisis rocking the PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Wike and his allies are demanding that the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, step down for a southerner.

They have not been seen at the rallies of Atiku as they withdrew from the campaign council following the party's refusal to sack Ayu.

