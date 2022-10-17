Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has insisted that the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, did not inform the party's governors and the National Working Committee (NWC) about the N1 billion he allegedly received.

Governor Wike spoke on Monday at the international wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, shortly upon arrival from Spain. Governor Wike, was accompanied by the governors, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Speaking further, Governor Wike took a swipe at the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorciha Ayu, saying going by his responses to the allegations levelled against him, he stands indicted except proven otherwise.

"Luckily for me, he (Ayu) has now mentioned that he went to the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa where they discussed on the issues of borrowing.

"Now, the question is, when you talk about borrowing, who approves borrowing? You must go to the National Working Committee (NWC) to say you want to borrow money.

"I challenge him to bring the records where NWC approved that the party should go and borrow N1billion. What is the collateral?"

Governor Wike explained that in matters of funding the party, the governors had been up to that responsibility dutifully. According to him, it was therefore unthinkable that the national chairman would, in the guise of seeking funding for the party, opt to collect loan on behalf of the party without notifying the NWC and governors.

"Be sincere, how can you talk of N1 billion loan without the NWC mooting the idea, without the governors knowing. Then you talk about the N100million (One Hundred Million Naira) he said he told the Board of Trustees (BOT).

"If any governor gives you One Hundred Million Naira in order to rebuild one of the structures of the party, the Democratic Institute, let him show the minutes of the NWC where he said a governor has contributed N100million. Let him show the account to reflect this N100million.

“Let him also say that the N100m was in Naira or in Dollars. He said he gave it to the treasurer. I thought he would have told the world that NWC was aware.

Governor Wike stated for emphasis that his allegations against Ayu were categorical and it was expected that his responses should address each of the issues separately.

"In fact, the normal thing is that when once any governor or any party person has donated money to the party, you will go and tell NWC that so and so person has donated money. Let him (Ayu) show us the account where this money was paid into.

"Coming out to do a general denial is not denial. You (Ayu) must deny specifically to the allegations that were made."

Governor Wike also wants Ayu to mention names of those he has contacted to handle the rehabilitation works going on at the PDP Democratic Institute and at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone in Abuja.

"Ask him, the contracts that are going on in this Democratic Institute and that of Wadata, who is doing that contract, is it not one of his sons?

"As a party, we believe that Nigerians must trust us. We must show leadership and part of that leadership is integrity. You don't just come and deceive Nigerians that you did not collect one billion naira.

"So, let Ayu come out and tell us, tell the PDP people and tell the public that this matter was discussed in NWC."

Governor Wike also described as out of order the PDP Board of Trustees resolution that mandated Ayu to make commitment that he would resign after the 2023 elections.

The governor wondered why the BOT could not make Ayu to fulfil his initial commitment that he would resign if a northerner emerges as presidential candidate from the PDP convention.

“To say he should make another commitment that he will resign after the elections, for me, BOT resolution is ridiculous."

