Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, use of language has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians

Reuben Abati of Arise TV recently explained the meaning of his metaphor to one of the PDP presidential campaign council's spokespersons, Daniel Bwala

Nigerians have commended Abati for his explanation, noting they look forward to more of explainers from the veteran journalist on national issues

Reactions have started trailing a viral video of Daniel Bwala, one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council (PCC) spokespersons.

In the video originated from Arise TV, Reuben Abati, a lead presenter of the TV’s “Morning Show,” explained the metaphor used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in his response to climate change question to Bwala.

Nigerians react to the explanation of Tinubu's response on climate change by Reuben Abati Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

What are Nigerians saying about Arise TV, Reuben Abati

Adejuwon Abayomi, who shared the video on Twitter, wrote:

“I never thought a day like this would come when @abati1990 of @ARISEtv would eschew politics and talked like a patriot.”

Another netizen, named JOOKS commented:

“I’m shocked to be honest. Reuben just blew me away! This is the kind of journalism we’ve always asked them to practice. Very commendable to say the least.”

What is Tinubu's response to climate change?

Tinubu, while responding to a question on climate change at an interactive session with the Arewa joint committee, described climate change as

“A question of how do you prevent a church rat from eating poisoned Holy Communion.”

“We are a poor nation. They say firewood is not for fetching. They say we need to plant more trees and they are not giving us money. We need to tell the West, if you don’t guarantee our finances and work with us to stop this, we are not going to comply with your climate change,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu's metaphor and Reuben Abati

But Abati explained that Tinubu’s metaphor had been considered reality based on some people's perceptions.

The veteran journalist cited the speech of President Muhammadu Buhari and vice-president Yemi Osinbajo and how Tinubu has talked about the financial challenges in carrying out the project.

See the video below:

Tinubu’s “thought processes tripped and he launched into another issue entirely”, Dino Melaye

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council, has condemned the recent comment of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on climate change.

The PDP stalwart said it was insulting for Tinubu to have dragged the body of Christ into his response to the climate change question when he has ignored Christian in his choice of running mate.

While condemning Tinubu for digressing from the topic, the former senator also told Nigerians not to vote for the APC candidate because he is unfit for the job.

