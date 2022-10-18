On Monday, October 17, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed paid a courtesy visit to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi in Kaduna

The development was confirmed by the Labour Party presidential candidate on his Twitter page accompanied by pictures

In reaction, some Nigerians were impressed by the development noting it is all politics but others felt disappointed due to the character of Gumi in the polity

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has come under serious scrutiny over his visit to a controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, in a tweet posted on his Twitter account on Monday, October 17, paid a courtesy visit to the cleric at his residence in Kaduna state.

Peter Obi’s supporters expressed diverse views over his visit to Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi wrote in a tweet:

“Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed and I stopped by for a courtesy call on Sheikh Gumi at his official residence in Kaduna.”

Obi's supporters reaction

With the spread of terrorism and banditry in the country, the Kaduna-based Islamic scholar has been under fire over his comments which have been interpreted in some quarters to be in support of terrorists and bandits, Premium Times noted.

Tweeps have since reacted to the visit, calling out Obi for hobnobbing with Gumi despite his alleged affiliation with bandits, Vanguard report also indicates.

Some of his supporters leapt to his defense, claiming that the visit was a strategic one from the LP candidate.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter account of Peter Obi and aired their opinion regarding the development.

@IsimiriAch tweeted:

"Why paying visit to gumi, Mr. Peter Obi? U brought urself too low Mr. Obi. Who is this gumi in Nigeria government, nothing gumi is not a minister, not a governor what are u visiting him for? We must conduct referendum so that all this rubbish will stop."

@blaccmajek tweeted:

"All these “he’s being strategic” talks make no sense. you won’t say other people are being strategic if you saw them with this man. No be everywhere person suppose dey go."

@PastorRansome tweeted:

"You can’t fight everyone! Sometimes you have to bring the enemy closer, it’s a strategy!"

@Loki_Shinobi tweeted:

"Big gun moves."

@wilde_sugar tweeted:

"We know that the other parties don't care about the future of ordinary Nigerians, and that's why we will vote for a leader who's compassionate & people-centric! A vote for Peter Obi is for the security of the future of Hauwa, Bolu, Ada...etc."

@iffy_ifey_ tweeted:

"Oh God no‍♀️."

@NnamdiCJ1 tweeted:

"As much I have my reservations about Gumi, I trust your judgment and decision-making abilities sir."

@hendrezzco tweeted:

I didn't expect this! But he is playing his game well.

If Tinubu did this I am certain the internet would have broken into four."

