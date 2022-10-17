Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has warned Peter Obi to watch his back ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Ayodele in a prophetic declaration made on Sunday, October 16, stated that some Igbos will eventually betray the Labour Party's standard bearer

The cleric also warned that the camp of the moles will be planted in the camp of Obidients, adding that Obi's supporters will begin to misbehave soon

As Peter Obi matches on in his ambition to become Nigeria's next president with the help of Obidients, the Labour Party's presidential candidate has been warned to watch his back.

The advice came on Sunday, October 16, from the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, who gave details of what may befall Obi if care is not taken, PM News reports.

Igbos will betray Peter Obi - Primate Ayodele

According to the INRI leader's latest prophecy, the former Anambra governor has all it takes to lead Nigeria but he will be backstabbed by the same southerners who are giving him "fake support".

Speaking through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday, the cleric said some Igbos who are currently with Obi cannot add any value to him.

He said:

‘’Majority of Igbos following Peter Obi are giving him fake support, He has not done his homework properly to win the 2023 presidential election. He needs to restrategize because it is the Igbos that will betray Peter Obi in the election.

"Peter Obi has all it takes to be Nigeria’s president but his people will betray him, they are only there but they will not add value to make him win. It is not money that will make Peter Obi the president, It is only God that can and he needs to seek God’s intervention for him to win.’’

Obidients will be infiltrated - Primate Ayodele

Speaking further, the prophet predicted that Obi's supporters (Obidients) will begin to misbehave eventually as their camp will be infiltrated by some forces whose plot is to frustrate his ambition.

Warning Obi to heed the prophecy and watch his back seriously, Ayodele stated:

‘’They will support Peter Obi financially but they will fight him spiritually. His movement will begin to misbehave towards the end when it is needed most, this is no joke, it needs to be taken seriously. There are plans to frustrate the Peter Obi movement and moles will be created.

‘’He needs to watch his back so he won’t be betrayed, He should not be underestimated but my fear is there will be errors. Money and greed will pose a serious division in the group.’’

Ayodele, during an interview with a media outfit on Sunday, October 2, in Lagos spoke extensively on what will unfold soon.

God is against APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket - Primate Ayodele Primate

He started by saying that God is against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress and that any cleric who supports the arrangement will never have peace. According to the cleric, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not good for the country as it does not work for its unity.

Source: Legit.ng