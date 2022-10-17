Ebonyi, Abakaliki - Former lawmaker of the House of Representatives, and the Labour Party senatorial candidate for the Ebonyi South Zone, Linus Abaa Okorie, has been kidnapped by notorious gunmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

According to a statement issued by David Ogbonna of the Linus Okorie CaringHeart Foundation and made available to Legit.ng, the former lawmaker was said to have been abducted on his way to his home after he arrived from Abuja.

Hon. Linus Okorie was said to have been kidnapped some hours after he had returned from Abuja. Photo: Linus Okorie

Source: Twitter

The statement reads:

"Hon. Linus Abah Okorie was kidnapped early this morning on his way to his house in Abakaliki by gunmen known to be men of the Ebubeagu Security outfit allegedly sent by the Onicha Local Government Chairman.

"The available information confirms that he'd been severely tortured to a near-death situation, made naked, and pictures of him taken by his abductors.

"The information available at this moment confirms that their end-point motive is to torture him to death and dump his body at Ebonyi river."

As contained in the statement, his phones are said to be in the possession of the kidnappers.

It was said that his phones were traced to one Okoja Road, near Police Headquarters, and another tracking information revealed that he had been moved to Ebunwana, Edda.

Meanwhile, an associate of the abducted lawmaker spoke to Legit.ng and pleaded anonymity saying the kidnap was politically motivated.

He linked the abduction to the incumbent governor of the state, Governor Dave Umahi.

The source alleged that agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State were behind the kidnap.

It was further gathered from the source that the governor of the state used his notorious agent known as Ebubeagu to perpetrate the evil act.

Source: Legit.ng