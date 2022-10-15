General John Enenche (rtd) has reacted to the backlash greeting the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his appointment as a member of the party's campaign council.

In a statement released on Friday, October 14, via Twitter, the former spokesman of the Nigerian military called on fellow citizens to join in the political struggle geared towards bringing about a nation of their collective dreams.

Support Obi/Ahmed-Datti -Enenche to Nigerians

To this end, Enenche urged the electorate to join the Peter Obi/Yusuf Ahmed-Datti train which is heading towards a better Nigeria.

The ex-serviceman made bold to say that based on his personal knowledge of Obi and Ahmed-Datti for about 22 years put together, he trusts their ability to help Nigeria overcome its numerous challenges.

His words:

“Dear Nigerians, I am Major General John Enenche (rtd). Recall I underscored the need for every conscience-bound Nigerian, cutting across societal class to joining the current political exercise in the country towards electing credible, competent and capable leaders in 2023. In addition, I enjoined all to speak out and not sit on the fence.

“Consequently, I made bold to openly and objectively support the candidature of HE Mr Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Ahmed-Datti without fear or contraction. All based on my knowledge of the duo for about 17 years and 5 years respectively, that they can provide quality leadership for the Nation that will guarantee effective followership. This is what Nigeria needs now to overcome all the numerous challenges imposed on the citizenry in the last two decades.

“I believe that all Obidient Nigerians among others that believe and are working towards a new Nigeria and taking our country back have the same conviction like me. In this regard, I appeal to all in this endeavour to allow us maintain focus to achieve this all important mission."

Enenche clears air on Lekki Tollgate shooting

Concerning the Lekki shooting, the former military spokesman disclosed that his position was in accordance with the oath of allegiance he swore while entering the service.

Although Enenche noted everyone who spoke on the issue at the time was right based on available information, he said his statement was in the overriding interest of Nigeria.

Stating that he shares the pain of citizens over the incident, Enenche said:

“Dear countrymen and women, following my appointment on the campaign council of the Labour Party, there were reactions on social media about my pronouncement concerning a video shot at the scene of the ENDARS incident at Lekki toll gate on 20 October 2020.

“Everyone that commented in any way was right based on the information at their disposal and individual analysis. Personally and professionally, I worked with the overriding interest of Nigerians at heart based on the oath of allegiance I swore on commission into military service which is sacrosanct. I sincerely shared the pains of that breaking news through social media as it were.

“On this note, I want to assure all that more effort will be put in so that all assertions can be cleared convincingly from appropriate sources. God bless our cause for the recovery of our dear country Nigeria. Thank you.”

Read Enenche's full statement in the tweet below:

