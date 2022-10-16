Bola Tinubu has admonished the people of Ekiti state to votes for him in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

The APC presidential candidate also asked the people of the southwest to reject Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state specifically asked the Ekiti people to deliver 95% of their votes to him

Ado-Ekiti - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has charged the people of Ekiti state to deliver votes to him in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Tinubu gave the charge on Sunday, October 16 during the swearing-in ceremony of Biodun Oyebanji as Ekiti state governor.

Tinubu has enjoined the Ekiti people to vote for him in the forthcoming presidential contest.

He told Ekiti residents to deliver 95 per cent of the votes to him, warning against voting for Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Channels Television quoted him as saying:

“Sharp your eyes, shine them. Don’t forget your Permanent Voter Card (PVC). They are coming. One will say he is Atiku, and one will call himself Peter Obi.

“You don’t know them. The only person you know is Bola Ahmed Tinubu and you must deliver 95 percent of the votes.”

Tinubu also thanked Ekiti people for voting for Oyebanji governor in the keenly contested June 18 gubernatorial election.

Describing the ruling party as one that keeps its promises, the former Lagos state governor assured the people that with the APC in control at the federal level in 2023, their future is guaranteed.

Tinubu makes serious blunder as he speaks about Governor El-Rufai in Kaduna

Recall that Tinubu made a blunder while speaking about Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the seventh Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit on Saturday, October 15.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu said the Kaduna state governor “turned a rotten situation to a bad one,” adding:

“I am openly begging Governor El-Rufai not to run away from additional degrees like PhD or others.”

2023 election: Tinubu speaks on his economic plan for Nigeria

Earlier, Tinubu assured the audience at the event of a buoyant and vibrant economy if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor of Lagos state promised that his government will build an economy that will help the country achieve double-digit growth.

He also commended Governor El-Rufai for coming up with the summit that attracts investors to the state, adding that it was the same way he did in Lagos 20 years ago.

