Twitter - Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has declared that he won't apologise for supporting the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

Fani-Kayode says he will never apologise for supporting Tinubu. Photo credit: @realFFK

Fani-Kayode had been under pressure to apologise for supporting the Tinubu/Shettima ticket after his past comments on a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket surfaced on social media.

Fani-Kayode said:

“I will NEVER apologise for the position I took concerning Tinubu/Shettima and those that are not comfortable with it should go and jump in the lagoon.

“I am trying so hard to be nice and gentle but you keep provoking me. Stop pushing me before you make me unless a hellish storm.

“I am trying so hard to be nice and gentle but you keep provoking me. Stop pushing me before you make me unleash a hellish storm against your principal and candidate.”

Fani-Kayode who used to be a staunch voice against same faith ticket especially the Muslim-Muslim ticket changed his stance after he was appointed Director of New Media of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

Nigerians react to Fani-Kayode's comments on Twitter

Some Nigerians who commented on the post took the former minister to the cleaners over his latest stance.

Veteran journalist, Femi Aribisala fired the first salvo, He wrote:

“No apologies Fani-Kayode. We understand. When you join the APC, all court cases are forgotten.”

Kenneth I. Mbisike wrote:

“I hope you will not change again by June/July, 2023 as usual?”

Chiemelie Edochie wrote:

“I come from a country that once had this man as a minister.”

Charles Nwosu wrote:

“You’re just irrelevant and delusional. And you have no hell or storm to unleash apart from being avaricious. Enjoy your current momentary food powered by BAT.”

Ikwechegh Chibueze wrote:

“This is saying never trust or believe anything I say because I am bound to change my views and I don’t care. Well noted Sir.”

Group asks Fani-Kayode to apologise to Nigerians for Supporting Muslim-Muslim ticket

Recall that a group of legal practitioners under the auspices of the ‘Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo’ recently called Fani-Kayode to apologise to Nigerians.

The lawyers said Fani-Kayode ought to tender an apology for recanting on his advocacy against a Muslim-Muslim ticket because he was given a role in the APC presidential campaign team.

The call was contained in a statement issued by the group’s publicity secretary, Barr. Tom Adoji, in Abuja on Monday, October 10 in reaction to a recent newspaper article where Fani-Kayode called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to support the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

CAN, PFN should stand firm against same faith ticket, says US-based Nigerian pastors

In a related development, the Nigerian Faith-Based Community Organization (NFBCO) based in the United States has urged Christian leaders and clerics to stand firm in their stance against same faith ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Bishop Samuel Ayeni, the president of the NFBCO specifically called on the Christian Association of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to reject the move, noting that Nigeria is a country where religious pluralism is practised.

Bishop Ayeni explained that any individual or group that is unwilling to support religious inclusion in Nigeria should actually be rejected collectively by all religions in the country.

