Femi Fani-Kayode has been asked to apologise to Nigerians for supporting the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

The demand was made by a group of legal practitioners under the auspices of the ‘Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo’

The lawyers said Fani-Kayode's recent article asking VP Osinbajo to support the same-faith ticket exposed the former minister's lack of integrity

FCT, Abuja - A group of legal practitioners under the auspices of the ‘Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo’ have called on the director of new media of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, to apologise to Nigerians.

The lawyers said Fani-Kayode ought to tender an apology for recanting on his advocacy against a Muslim-Muslim ticket because he was given a role in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign team.

Fani-Kayode has been asked to apologise to Nigerians for supporting APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket few years after condemning it. Photo credit: @realFFK

The call was contained in a statement issued by the group’s publicity secretary, Barr. Tom Adoji, in Abuja on Monday, October 10 in reaction to a recent newspaper article where Fani-Kayode called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to support the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

In the statement, the group expressed disappointment that those who believed in Fani-Kayode's strident crusade against Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2015 are now wondering what explains the change of belief.

Part of the statement read:

“Fani-Kayode is now talking about Absalom, but what about him completely denying and betraying his own faith. Is that not a worse story of Judas?”

The lawyers wondered why the former minister of aviation who had openly criticized the same faith ticket in the past, was now soliciting Osinbajo’s support for it.

They said:

“We don't now know which version of FFK to believe or which is the real or fake. This is what social duplicity means and the unstable public commentator called Fani-Kayode is the best expression of a political chameleon.

“We demand he apologises to Nigerians for his crooked manifestation of tomfoolery.”

The group further stated that Fani-Kayode has exposed his lack of integrity, betrayal of faith in his recent actions.

Their words:

“We have been saying all this quietly for a few months now but nothing has happened. No one seems to be listening and no one seems to care.

“Worst still, instead of reaching out and allaying our fears we are now being fed with subtle yet insulting and unacceptable rationalisations and justifications for what is essentially politically explosive and electorally suicidal nonsense.

“If there is no Christian in Nigeria that qualifies to be President or Vice President and that does not have the noble qualities of “integrity, capacity and competence” that were listed earlier, then they should tell us and we will know what to do.

“The whole thing is beginning to move in a certain direction and it stinks.

“An illicit and subterranean agenda seems to be unfolding and, instead of assuring us that such a thing can never happen or even be contemplated in today’s Nigeria, they are telling us to live with it and that, all of a sudden, religion does not matter anymore.”

CAN, PFN should stand firm against same faith ticket, says US-based Nigerian pastors

In a related development, the Nigerian Faith-Based Community Organization (NFBCO) based in the United States has urged Christian leaders and clerics to stand firm in their stance against same faith ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Bishop Samuel Ayeni, the president of the NFBCO specifically called on the Christian Association of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to reject the move, noting that Nigeria is a country where religious pluralism is practiced.

Bishop Ayeni explained that any individual or group that is unwilling to support religious inclusion in Nigeria should actually be rejected collectively by all religions in the country.

Labour Party's chieftain Pat Utomi says Tinubu is ailing, not fit to be president

On his part, a chieftain of the Labour Party, Professor Pat Utomi, has stated that the APC made a mistake by fielding an ailing person to be the flag bearer of the party come 2023 presidential election.

He said that Osinbajo should have been the best candidate for the ruling party instead of Bola Tinubu.

The respected economic expert also dared Tinubu to go for a medical checkup and make the result public, claiming the APC presidential candidate is unfit.

