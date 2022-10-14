The chairman of Nigeria's main opposition is engulfed in a serious allegation made by Governor Nyesom Wike

This time around, the Rivers state governor in a chat highlighted the atrocities of the embattled national chairman

Wike maintained that there would be no peace in the PDP unless Ayu resigns and another take over as national chairman from the southern region of Nigeria

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Friday, October 14, revealed other allegations against the Peoples Democratic Party national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, saying the party leader lacked integrity.

He alleged that the PDP chairman also received double pay for a single project, The Punch reported.

Governor Wike says PDP national chairman, Ayu lacked integrity as party crisis worsens. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

“If people know what we know, if we release what we have, Ayu’s children will go to him and say we are no longer your children,” Wike said during his live media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Wike lists Ayu's sin

1. Wike alleged Ayu collected the sum of N1 billion and N100 million

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

When asked about the N1 billion he said Ayu allegedly collected and that there has been no reaction from the national chairman, Wike said:

“There cannot be any comment. He (Ayu) cannot say anything. Look, I am the governor of Rivers state and I don’t just come out to speak.

“Let Ayu say he did not collect N1 billion. In fact, let me also tell you, Ayu collected N100 million naira from a governor that he was going to renovate our democratic institution and then he (Ayu) went back to the PDP NWC and took the same N100 million naira for doing the same work.

“What kind of system is that? I am telling you all these are facts. Let him (Ayu) say no first and I will tell you (those he collected money from).”

2. Ayu is not a man of Integrity, Wike alleges

Amid other allegations against the PDP national chairman, Wike said Ayu lacked integrity.

He added:

“A leader must be a man of integrity. And I have realised that people find it hard to have that (integrity) lately. You are presenting a man (Ayu) who lacked integrity as chairman of the party and somebody that wants to lead a campaign to take the reigns of government?”

3. Money returned by NWC was not authorized by the party leadership, Wike insists

On the money returned by some NWC members, Wike alleged the money was not authorised by the party leadership.

When asked if the money paid to some NWC members was with ulterior motives, Wike said:

“Of course. Let me tell you how the money came about. When it was discussed at the national working committee, Ayu said everybody should calm down and that Nigerians are interested, and that Nigerians will bring money to the party.

“I don’t want us to go deeper because I feel that we are not pushed to the wall (yet). If we are pushed to the wall, what the people will hear, will be something else.”

4. N14 billion gotten from Ekiti elections, not accounted for, Wike alleges

Wike added that the leadership of the party under Ayu can't account for the huge sum of money made from the Ekiti elections.

He affirmed thus:

“Let them show the minutes of the meeting where it was approved. You made over N14 billion naira (from PDP primaries and sale of forms) and people are saying look, we are going in for an election, ask them about the election that took place in Ekiti, how much did the party spend? ask them.

“What has Ayu done for me in my life for me to show gratitude? Rather, he should be grateful to me and other people. So, there is no basis for vindictiveness here or when people say you are after him because he is not with you and that is not the issue."

5. Ayu failed to honour the promise he made, Wike says

The embattled Rivers state governor maintained that Ayu has failed to keep to his 'simple promise' made to him and Nigerians cannot believe such a fellow let alone vote for the party he is heading.

“If you can not honour what you promise, how can you stand before Nigerians and ask for votes or say anything PDP tells you we will do it? when you have not even done the simple one you said.

“And we are trying to help the PDP to remove this burden from us and you are taking Nigerians for granted saying don’t worry all these things (crisis) will die down, die down where? Wike queried.

Despite plea by Atiku, PDP stakeholders, "Ayu must go", Wike insists

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has insisted that the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only precursor for reconciliation in the party.

The governor said nobody could convince him to drop the request of his group that the PDP should yield the national chairmanship position to the South.

Wike said his effort for an amicable resolution of the crisis rocking the PDP was being frustrated by rent-seekers in the party.

2023 elections: APC, PDP crisis gets messier as strong chieftains issue fresh threats

As the electioneering campaigns for the 2023 elections commenced nationwide, more controversies resulting from internal wrangling have emerged among the leading All Progressives Congress, (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Recall that both APC and PDP have been able to manage their differences and had been engaging stakeholders in meetings in order to resolve their internal crisis, but efforts seem not to be yielding as positive results as expected.

The bone of contention with the PDP is Wike's grievances over the way he was treated by the party and its presidential candidate during and after the primaries of the main opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng