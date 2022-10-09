Onochie Osheokwu, the former Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has revealed why he left the PDP

The former SSA to Governor has been the subject of controversy over the past few days, following his decision to join the Labour Party

He said Peter Obi's candidacy gives Nigeria a better chance for developmental change while describe Obi as a sincere man

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Onochie Osheokwu, Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has finally opened up on the controversy trailing his resignation from his principal and joining the Labour Party to support its candidate, Peter Obi.

In an interview with Punch newspaper, published on Sunday, October 9, Osheokwu revealed that he actually tendered his resignation to join the Obidient movement.

Onochie Osheokwu says he sees a better future for Nigeria with Peter Obi than the PDP and Atiku. Photo: Onochie Osheokwu, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"My decision to resign from Okowa's camp was easy" - Onochie Osheokwu

Osheokwu who was appointed two years ago by Governor Okowa said his decision came without hesitation while stating that Peter Obi is a sincere man who does not want to play politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

"I see (Peter) Obi as a new breath and from his track record, from what he has done in Anambra State, he is a sincere man. He is not someone that wants to play politics.

"He is someone with the people in mind. He wants to do the right thing. He wants to change the old ways to new. That is what brought about my decision to resign and support him.

"With him, I know I will experience a better Nigeria; a Nigeria where if you are a government official, elected or appointed, if you are not doing fine, you can honourably resign and allow someone who is capable to do the job. We have not got such in Nigerian politics. I know Obi can do the job; I see in him someone who can do it; I see him not as a politician but someone who wants to serve.

Source: Legit.ng