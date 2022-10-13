Femi Fani-Kayode has once again launched an attack on the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The former minister of aviation in a series of tweets likened the PDP to a featherweight

He stated that the PDP without Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is like a warrior fighting with one leg

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressive Peoples Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has been dragged on social media following a long tweet of his attacking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former minister of aviation described the PDP as a featherweight that cannot land a killer blow on the APC.

Femi Fani has insisted that the PDP without Wike is like a warrior fighting with one arm. Photo: Femi Fani Kayode

Source: Twitter

He stated that the absence of Governor Nyesom Wike in their flank makes them, makes them look like a one-legged man and even more, weaker and easy to defeat at the general election. No one wants to fight a man that only has one leg"

Fani-Kayode's tweet reads:

''Though they keep denying it, the best decision that the PDP has made is to suspend its campaign until they settle with the Wike group. Outside of that, I fear for them going into this battle. It would be like a featherweight going into the ring with a superheavyweight.

''Their defeat would be so crushing and devastating that they may fall into a coma and never recover from it. Worse still the whole thing would only last for a few seconds and the audience would not get their money's worth. There would be no joy or entertainment in that."

The APC chieftain further stated that there will be no honour in going to an election with the PDP without Governor Nyesom Wike.

He said the defeat will be too easy while noting that he wants their reconciliation to be successful while his party (APC) face them squarely and clinch a more sweeter and glorious victory at the presidential polls.

Fani-Kayode tweeted:

''Meeting them in battle without Wike & his 5 Governors in their ranks will be like fighting a one-armed man & there is no honor or glory in that.

''I want us to meet a strong PDP army in the field and take them head-on, eyeball to eyeball, like the true warriors that we are.''

Nigerians react, lambast Fani-Kayode

However, some Nigerians took to the comment section to lambast the former aviation minister who recently switched sides from the PDP to the APC.

Some reactors in his comment sections referred to him as an Ashawo a term which means Fani-Kayode is a political harlot.

Another reactor known as Bamidele Sodiq Tosin referred to Nigerian politicians as the most deceitful people on planet earth.

“Give him food and he’ll sing your praise”, ex-Buhari minister lambast Fani-Kayode

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Femi Fani-Kayode of the APC has continued to voice his support for the party.

The former minister of aviation is, however, not pleased with the continuous comparison between Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi.

Meanwhile, the former minister of youths and sports, Solomon Dalung aimed a subtle dig at the APC chieftain for criticising Peter Obi.

Source: Legit.ng