The governor of Ondo state and chairman of the southwest governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has knocked the socio-political group, Afenifere

Akeredolu alleged that the group is divided and cannot speak for the Yoruba people on the choice of candidate to vote for in 2023

The governor was reacting to the purported endorsement of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, by Afenifere

Akure, Ondo - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state and chairman of the southwest governors forum, has said that the socio-political group, Afenifere, does not represent the position of the Yoruba people in the 2023 election.

The governor said this while reacting to the group’s endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Vanguard reported.

What is the latest about Akeredolu?

Akeredole made the revelation while speaking on a Twitter Space session on the topic, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Business of Nation Building.”

The governor said:

"Afenifere doesn’t speak for the Yoruba people on the endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“Afenifere is divided in respect of the purported endorsement, and the group’s views do not represent the stance of the Yoruba people.”

What are the qualities of Tinubu?

According to him, despite the hot political parlance in the country, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has remained progressive.

He stated that Tinubu has deeper knowledge about the challenges confronting Nigeria. Adding that he has been part of the challenges to ensure that democracy survives and that true federalism is enthroned in the country.

