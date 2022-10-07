FG's refusal to drop the controversial water resource bill has again generated a reaction from the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere

Afenifere alleged that the recent vow by the minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu, is an indication that the government is not ready to bend to the will of the majority

Adamu had claimed that the bill will ensure professionalism and efficient management of all surface and groundwater for the benefit of all

Ibadan, Oyo - Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political group, has kicked against the federal government’s insistence on the passage of the repeatedly rejected waterways resources bill into law.

The group described the move as another instance of how the government is always hell-bent on the will of the majority of Nigerians, The Punch reported.

Afenifere made this position known in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, on Thursday, October 6.

Why is federal government insisting on water resource bill?

The pan-Yoruba group’s comment is a reaction to the latest statement by Suleiman Adamu, the minister of water resources.

Adamu had said that the bill will ensure professionalism and efficient management of all surface and groundwater for the benefit of Nigerians.

The minister vowed that his ministry would continue to pursue the bill because it is the government's responsibility.

The criticism against water resource bill?

The statement reads in part:

“Rather than acting as though it can force its plan down the throat of the people, what the government ought to do is to listen to the people and adjust in accordance with the aspirations and feelings of the people."

