A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Femi Fani-Kayode is confident that the campaign of his party will be the mother of all campaign

In a long social media post, the former minister of aviation said his party is not moved by the antics of the opposition

He stated that strategies and plotting are ongoing underneath on how the party will secure victory in the forthcoming general elections

Former minister of aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has hinted at the party's activities ahead of its anticipated presidential campaign kick-off.

Recall that the party recently postponed its campaign kick-off indefinitely following disparities and irregularities in the presidential campaign council list of the party that was greeted with criticism by some of the party stalwarts.

Fani-Kayode in his social media post said the APC is not distracted by the antics and insults of the opposition. Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode, in a social media post sighted by Legit. ng on Thursday, October 6, revealed that when the campaign kicked off properly, "water will find its level."

He said:

"We shall drown them with our irresistible voices, shatter them with our superior knowledge, disarm them with our unassailable wisdom, crush them with our wealth of experience and overwhelm them with our superior numbers."

Fani-Kayode said the APC is not bothered by the antics of the opposition, nor is it distracted by their "foul plagues and monstrous affliction or the noisy threats and puerile mockery of rats and cockroaches."

He further assured supporters of the APC not to be wary while claiming victory is assured when the presidential elections kick off in 2023.

2023 election: Fani-Kayode hits at Obi, Atiku supporters

Fani-Kayode also threw subliminal shots at the supporters of the Labour Party candidate, Peter, and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said:

"To all the BATmen and BATwomen out there: fear not the noisome pestilence, vile words, and evil thoughts of the ATIKUvibrators and OBIdients.

"Let them continue to insult us, misrepresent us, and vent their spleen because their time is short and that is all they have.

"Whilst they are insulting, we are preparing.

"Whilst they are scheming, we are working.

"Whilst they are howling, we are planning.

"Whilst they are barking, we are plotting.

