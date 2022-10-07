Harvard University, US - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has revealed eight things he will prioritise if he becomes president in 2023.

The former governor of Anambra state talked about the priorities while speaking at Harvard University in continuation of his international consultations with the diasporas.

At Harvard, Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, speaks about his plans for Nigeria. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

As published on his official Facebook page, below are the things the Labour Party flagbearer said he would focus on if elected.

1. Production-centered growth for food security and export.

If elected, Obi said would prioritise production-centered growth.

This, according to him, will facilitate food security and export for the largest economy in Africa.

2. Securing and Uniting Nigeria.

As Nigeria heads to the polls in 2023, the nation is witnessing unprecedented insecurity.

The Labour Party presidential candidate said he would give priority to the task of securing and uniting the country.

3. Legal and institutional reforms

Obi also promised to put in place effective legal and institutional reforms.

This, according to him, includes rule of law, corruption, and government effectiveness.

4. Taking Nigeria from oil-based economy to the Fourth Industrial Revolution

After several promises by successive governments, Nigeria is still largely an oil-based economy.

If elected in 2023, Obi promised to "leapfrog Nigeria from oil to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)."

5. Expanding physical infrastructure

Obi also promised to prioritize expanding physical infrastructure through market-driven reforms.

He added that he would unleash growth-enabling entrepreneurship and market-creating innovations.

6. Human capital development and Robust foreign policy

Obi also promised to prioritise human capital development that empowers competitiveness.

He added that he would put in place a robust foreign policy that would restore Nigeria’s strategic relevance.

7. Stop borrowing for consumption

The Labour Party presidential candidate noted that Nigeria is spending more on recurrent expenses and borrowing frivolously.

While stating that he is not "against loans per see", he said the nation must stop borrowing for consumption.

"All loans must be invested in regenerative projects. We must operate within available resources and strive for a balanced national budget as cost saving measures.

"Ending the leakages including the subsidy regime, and improving our tax regime should do the magic," Obi said.

8. Pruning the size of government

If elected president in 2023, Obi said, "pruning the size of government will be imperative."

"Lack of political will and lack of synergy between the Executive and Legislative arms has resulted in a costly inertia in tackling our oversized government.

"The result is persisting turf fights and competition among several overlapping agencies, and the resultant wastages. Cost-cutting measures must start with rationalization and harmonization," the LP flagbearer said.

