Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party has dismissed rumours that the party's rallies are filled with rented crowds

The former lawmaker said the party cannot stoop so low as to involve itself in such an anomaly

He stated that the party followers were purely organic and self-funded volunteers who came to support his principal

FCT, Abuja - The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed have played down talks that he and his principal, Peter Obi are crowd renters.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the Kaduna-born educationist and businessman debunked these rumours during Channels Television’s program, “Political Paradigm” on Tuesday, October 4.

The candidacy of Peter Obi has become a political revolution in Nigeria as his rise continues to spark speculations that he might pull off a surprise victory at the 2023 polls. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I am not a crowd-renter and I can tell you that Peter Obi is not a crowd-renter. Those are legitimate, bonafide, self-funded, organic crowds.”

Baba-Ahmed maintained that the people who trooped out in their numbers to rally around in support of the candidacy of Peter Obi as the next president of Nigeria were volunteers who are keenly concerned for the positive rejuvenation of Nigeria.

The vice-presidential candidate stated that he was not surprised at the antics and criticism of the opposition as he sarcastically described them as “owners of structures” and “master politicians”.

Baba-Ahmed said:

“I want to be fully underestimated. I want Peter Obi to be fully underestimated by the so-called master politicians, the owners of resources, the owners and masters of structures. We are nothing; he is just a businessman (and) I am just an educationist."

2023 election: "We are confident of victory" - Datti Baba-Ahmed

Baba-Ahmed said those saying the Labour Party can’t win 25% of votes in 24 states in the 2023 presidential election don’t know what they are saying.

He said:

“They don’t know what they are saying,” he said when responding to critics and contenders who claim the Labour Party can’t get 25% of votes in 24 states across the Federation."

“Awareness has been very high in the north. What happens is that northerners listen more to the politicians and the politicians seem to have more impact on the populace in the north and awareness is pretty high.

“Whoever thinks that the Labour Party or Obidient Movement or Peter Obi as an individual is not being welcomed in the north, they are making a huge mistake.”

Meanwhile, Baba-Ahmed said he is “realistic” that the Labour Party will win next February’s presidential election, adding that the results of three surveys conducted by various credible bodies are a reflection of the public pulse.

“I was elated by those results. I do believe those results,” he said.

Obi's vice says Labour Party will clampdown on insecurity

Meanwhile, the Labour Party says it is keen on the resurgence of Nigeria into the path of glory like it use to be.

Yusuf Dati Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi's running mate, has assured Nigerians that if given an opportunity in 2023, one of the most important issues the Labour Party will tackle is insecurity.

The vice presidential candidate who made this promise in Sokoto maintained that his party will depend more on technology and engage stakeholders to ensure the country is prevented from bandit and terrorist attacks.

