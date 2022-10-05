Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has been hit with another high-profile controversy of corruption allegation

The former Enugu state governor appeared in a report released by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) that he looted $41.8 million while in office between 1999 and 2007

However, Senator Nnamani has since debunked the report labeling it as a mere fake news orchestrated by his political rivals

The former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani has debunked the report by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) that he looted the sum of $41.8 million while in office between 1999 and 2007.

As reported by Premium Times, the lawmaker representing the Enugu east senatorial district in a statement signed by him on Tuesday, October 4 refuted the claim stating that it was mere fake news meant to dent his reputation because of his political perspective.

Senator Nnamani has labeled the FBI report has fake news orchestrated by his political opponent. Photo: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

Source: Facebook

Prior to his statement, the alleged FBI report was said to have accused the lawmaker of using the looted funds to acquire properties somewhere in Miami, Florida.

Findings from the FBI report stated that the annual salary of Senator Nnamani was $10,670, an estimate that does not explain how he was able to acquire such luxurious assets in the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reacting to the alleged report of the FBI, Senator Nnamani said the recent development was a scheme to get at him ahead of the general elections.

He said:

“My voice will grow louder and more persistent. I know my recent position will attract this attack by those who cannot tolerate alternative views. Democracy allows alternative viewpoints. If I cannot express my opinion and take a stand who will.”

The highly revered lawmaker maintained that there is no legal decision or verdict that has indicted him of such allegations.

Senator Nnamani stated that he left the Enugu state government in safe and adequate condition 15 years ago.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians and his supporters not to pay attention to such reports claiming it is being orchestrated by his political rivals.

Senator Nnamani, Tinubu and APC romance

Meanwhile, Senator Nnamani whose affiliation is with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently sparked controversy after his name appeared in the presidential campaign council list of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The decision of the APC to include the name of a rival political party member was defended while linking his friendship and long-time association with the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu as the main reason for his inclusion.

The APC said the presence of the senator on the campaign council list was to help give moral support to the APC stalwart.

Senator Nnamani on the other hand is yet to react to the inclusion of his name in the APC presidential campaign list.

How Tinubu won APC presidential ticket - Senator Nnamani

Meanwhile, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said Tinubu was able to get the ruling APC's presidential ticket because of "A game".

The senator representing Enugu East on the platform of the PDP added that the APC flagbearer has paid his dues over the years.

Despite being a PDP chieftain, Nnamani's name was included in the recently released list of members of Tinubu's campaign council.

Tinubu is most successful governor - Senator Nnamani

Similarly, Senator Nnamani has showered praises on the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The PDP chieftain, in a thread of tweets on Wednesday, August 10, said Tinubu is the most successful Nigerian governor.

Nnamani, however, said he will be voting for his party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng