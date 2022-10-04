The delay in constituting PDP sub-committees for its presidential campaign council is already creating some anxiety among some member

Other things that are being delayed are the release of the timetable and scheduled activities for the campaign to commence fully

However, a member of the campaign revealed that though the party had moved on, there were still moves to secure the commitment of aggrieved members of the party

FCT, Abuja - There is growing anxiety within the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the delay in the composition of sub-committees and the release of the timetable for the party’s activities by its national campaign council.

According to Vanguard, an insider revealed that the anxiety was due to the fact that despite its internal challenges, the party has shown to the world that it is prepared for the task ahead.

This has brought the challenge upon the party not to lose momentum.

The party had in last week inaugurated its 600-member campaign council, announcing the Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel as chairman while declaring his Sokoto state counterpart as director general.

What is the latest about PDP presidential campaign organisation?

However, the committee held its inaugural meeting on Thursday but could not compose the sub-committees, time-tables and schedule of campaign activities.

A member of the campaign council, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that:

“There is noting to worry about, we’ve set the pace, others are still trying to play catch-up.

“We’ve met and are still meeting these details you are asking about will soon be made public. Even though we have moved on, we want to secure the commitment of our aggrieved members so we can move on.

