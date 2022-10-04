A serious allegation by Peter Obi, the LP's presidential candidate, has been made against security agents in Nigeria

Obi, on Tuesday, October 4, claimed that some of his supporters are being silently arrested by security officers

Appealing to the federal and state security agencies, Obi said the rights of citizens should not be violated, especially in the forthcoming general elections

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has cried out to security agents both at the federal and state levels over the arrests of his supporters.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, October 4, Obi lamented what he described as silent arrests of his supporters (OBidients).

Obi said security agents are silently arresting his supporters

Obi noted that when intimidation is used to silence members of the opposition who organise rallies peacefully, elections can never be free and fair.

He maintained citizens are empowered by the Nigerian constitution to exercise their franchise by staging campaigns.

Going forward, he stated that the authorities must ensure that the right of any citizen is not infringed upon irrespective of their religion or political background.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Peaceful assembly and unfettered electioneering campaigns are constitutionally guaranteed. Both and other ordered liberties cannot be breached wilfully by security agents."

He noted that the reports of his supporters being silently arrested by some security agents are extremely disturbing.

"We must ensure that everyone is given a level playing field in the forthcoming elections, and that no eligible Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation is disenfranchised, more so through violence and intimidation.

"I call on the Federal and State agencies to remind their operatives of the need to respect civil liberties."

