A delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) board of trustees (BoT) is currently in a closed-door meeting with Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor.

The meeting is taking place at the government house in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, The Cable reports.

Adolphus Wabara, PDP BoT acting chairman, is said to have led the delegation to the state.

The meeting is part of the efforts to resolve the crisis in the major opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng