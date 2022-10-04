The PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, now has not more than two days to resign from his office

If Ayu fails to vacate his seat within the stated period, legal action will be taken against him by some PDP candidates and aspirants

The aggrieved members, on Monday, October 3, alleged said Ayu and some leading bigwigs caused the nullification of PDP primaries in some states

The candidates and aspirants also claimed that some of their colleagues were extorted during the primaries

Abuja - Candidates and aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have given the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, not more than two days to vacate his office.

The ultimatum was also given in Abuja on Monday, October 3, to the PDP's national secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, and deputy national chairman (north), Umar Damagum, Leadership reports.

The PDP candidates and aspirants alleged extortion by the leadership

Source: Twitter

PDP crisis: Looming lawsuit against Ayu, others

During a meeting presided over by a PDP chieftain, Chris Ogbu, the candidates and aspirants insisted that if Ayu, Anyanwu, and Damagum refuse to step down from their offices within the time given, legal actions will be taken against them.

PDP crisis: Fresh allegation against Ayu

The candidates and aspirants alleged that many of their colleagues were extorted by the party's leadership during the congresses, primary, and the national convention.

Added to this, they claimed that after extracting money from them, the leading bigwigs substituted their names with others who never won the primaries.

In their view, this is why afterwards, there were lots of nullifications of the primary by court orders across the country.

Even more, the PDP chieftains lamented that sharing money paid as nomination fees instead of making judicious use of it was very provocative, adding that this rubbishes the image of the party.

The aggrieved PDP members said they have forwarded a petition to the PDP's National Executive Committee (NEC) calling for the immediate resignation of the trio.

2023: Ayu became PDP boss through back door? Fresh allegation springs up

Meanwhile, more allegations were made against the embattled national chairman of the PDP.

A source in the opposition party who spoke with journalists had made some yet-to-be-confirmed revelations about how Ayu attained his office, which he has been asked to vacate by members of Governor Nyesom Wike's camp for peace to have its way.

The source noted that Governor Samuel is one of those in support of Wike because the former was particularly instrumental to Ayu's emergence as the party's chairman.

