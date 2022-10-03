The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have zoned the position of the senate president to the southwest ahead of the 2023 elections

Also, the party, in its effort to have a clear possible inroad to the southeast, zone the office of the SGF to the region

The development came after prominent leaders from the southwest region boycotted the inauguration of the party's presidential campaign council and the deflected N10bn into N1bn scandal

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly been making a last-minute power deal with the southwest.

Vanguard reported that the deal is to boost the chances of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 presidential election in the region.

Atiku, PDP zoned senate president to southwest, southeast to get the SGF

Source: Facebook

A top PDP national working committee member disclosed this. The source said that Atiku, in a new regime of deals, “has agreed that Southwest should produce the next Senate president.

Which position will southeast get if Atiku wins in 2023?

The source goes further that:

“Also, to give further bite for a possible inroad into the southeast, the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has been zoned to the region.”

The development is coming after prominent leaders of the PDP from the southwest boycotted the inauguration of the presidential campaign council of the party.

It also came on the heel of the alleged scandal in the party, with some members of the NWC returning some funds.

PDP Scandal: List of NWC members that have returned bribes sent to them

Legit.ng earlier reported that about 4 PDP national working committee members have returned over N120 million allegedly sent to their account, which was later tagged as stipends for house rent.

The members alleged that they got a strange alert after having an issue with the party on missing N10 billion that was realized during the party primaries.

The committee members alleged that the N10bn has deflected to N1bn within the shortest period of time, and no one has given an account of how the money got deflected.

Some members of the NWC have alleged that the strange alerts came after they had issues with the party concerning a missing N10 billion realized from the nomination fees during the party’s primaries.

