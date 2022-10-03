FCT, Abuja - Obi Ezekwesili, former minister of education has blamed the ongoing crisis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their complacency in the selection of candidates.

According to DailyTrust, Ezekwesili said the decision of both parties in the selection of their candidates has boosted the popularity of Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The former minister of Education Obi Ezekwesili says Peter Obi's sudden rise was because of the complacency of the APC and PDP. Photo: Obi Ezekwesili

While speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Sunday, October 2 she said APC violated the sense of Nigeria's diversity when it opted for a same-faith ticket which she said does not reflect inclusiveness or what Nigeria represents.

Ezekwesili did not spare the PDP as she accused the party of dumping the long-term practice of zoning. She stated that PDP's decision to snub its zoning practice was the foundation of its ongoing crisis.

Ezekwesili said:

"This is a party that has always said that it’s built around inclusion. So it’s always made it possible for the rotation principle to support the emergence of their candidate but suddenly a candidate emerges who has been contesting many other times.

“When you know that clearly the time of the people from the South East as you designed it to be is now and you just upstaged that and yet you have the arrogance to be saying to them that they have no reason to complain because this is the season of character, competence, and capacity.

“That’s sophistry because if you are going to use character, competence, and capacity, then many of them don’t qualify to be the one saying, ‘we should be the one running because within the South East, they could have found people with the character, competence and capacity and by the way Peter Obi who is now the candidate of Labour Party was in your party. So if you really needed character, competence and capacity in a way that is just, in a way that is equitable, in a way that is inclusive in your PDP, you could have made Peter Obi become your candidate.”

She insisted that the Peter Obi’s movement was not an Igbo affair, saying many Muslims from the North and the South stated that the APC and PDP erred with their choice of flag bearers.

“Before people begin to say this is an Igbo thing. It’s not true. I have so many people from the North, people who are Muslims, people from the South who are Muslims who simply say that it is not proper that the two dominant parties acted the way they did. So, a lot of that is also fuelling the kind of support that Peter Obi is receiving.”

According to her, the APC’s pairing of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Muslim, as its presidential candidate with Senator Kashim Shettima, another Muslim as the running mate “is like being contemptible of a segment of the population.”

Ezekwesili warned that the ruling establishment would do everything to remain in power in the next election and advised the electoral umpire to be above board.

