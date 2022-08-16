Efforts are being made by the leadership of the opposition party to settle the rift between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike

This time around, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi visited the Rivers state governor on Monday, August 15

According to a close source, Obi made the move as soon as he heard the Wike's reconciliation team was around, but in a mix, they were disappointed because Atiku's team didn't show up

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, hurried to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday, August 15, immediately after he was told that the reconciliation team from Governor Nyesom Wike’s camp was in the state, The Nation reported.

It was learnt members of Wike’s team had arrived in Port Harcourt to wait for the team from the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, for a scheduled reconciliation talk when they heard that Atiku’s team was not coming.

Obi, Wike meet again in Rivers. Photo credit: PETER OBI Support GROUP

Source: Facebook

Source share close details

A source, who was in Port Harcourt with one of the Wike’s team members, said the Wike’s team was disappointed that Atiku’s camp postponed the meeting without adequately communicating to them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Members of Wike's team

The source, who spoke in confidence, mentioned members of Team Wike, who were in Port Harcourt as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, former Governors Donald Duke, Olusegun Mimiko, Senator Olaka Nwogu, Dan Obi and PDP candidate for Bende Federal Constituency, Nnenna Ukeje among others.

The source said:

“There was supposed to be a reconciliation meeting between the team of Governor Nyesom Wike and that of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

"The meeting was supposed to hold at Wike’s private residence in Port Harcourt.

“While team Wike was present, the team of Atiku Abubakar did not come. They didn’t communicate any shift of the meeting to Team Wike. The Wike’s team was already in Port Harcourt when they learnt that Atiku’s team was no longer coming. They shifted the meeting to this weekend. Wike’s team then accompanied the governor to the birthday celebration of former Governor Peter Odili.”

The source added that Obi only learnt about the presence of Wike’s people and decided to rush down to Port Harcourt to meet with them.

He said:

“Someone must have told Obi about the presence of Wike’s team. He rushed down to Port Harcourt. He simply wanted to cash into the opportunity. They all met behind closed doors."

You may lose in 2023, Wike sends terrible message to Atiku

Meanwhile, a frank message had been sent to Atiku.

The call was made by Wike of Rivers State. He urged Atiku to be mindful of those around him if he wants to win the presidential election in 2023.

Wike made this known while speaking in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

PDP national chairman has resigned? Ayu finally breaks silence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s national chairman, Iyiochia Ayu, has denied the reports that he has resigned his position.

Ayu said he has not resigned and does not have a plan for his position in the near future.

Ayu disclosed this in a series of tweets by his media aide, Simon Imobo-Tswam, on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng