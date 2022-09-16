FCT, Abuja - The much-awaited presidential campaign council list of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been released, Legit.ng reports.

As contained in a statement signed by PDP national organizing secretary, Bature Umar, the list contained names of A-list members of the party across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel made the final cut becoming the council’s chairman while he will be deputised by Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed.

Below is the full list of the PDP presidential campaign council for the 2023 election

1. Governor Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) - Chairman

2. Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) - Vice Chairman North

3. Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo state) - Vice Chairman South

4. Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers state) - Member

5. Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue State) - Member

6. Governor Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) - Director General

7. Liyel Imoke (Cross Rivers) - Deputy Director General

8. Professor Adewale Oladipo - Director-General Operations

9. Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Edo) - Deputy Director General, Technical and Systems

10. Okweaileze Nwodo - Deputy Director-General, Research

Source: Legit.ng