Governor Samuel Ortom has denied claims he is one of those calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu

Ortom, in a statement on Monday, September 26, stated clearly that PDP national chairman's election was majorly made possible by him

The allegation made against the Benue governor came from a group, Jemgbagh Development Association

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has said that he is not in support of the call for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on Monday, September 26, through his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom pointed out that he cannot be seen working for Ayu's removal from office when it is already a known fact that he was instrumental in his appointment.

The statement partly read:

“It is an open secret that Governor Ortom worked tirelessly, alongside other prominent Benue citizens to ensure that Dr Ayu gets elected as the national chairman of our great party even against all odds. He cannot, therefore, turn around to work against him to be removed from office."

PDP crisis: Ortom backs Ayu's leadership

The Benue governor said this in reaction to a claim from a group, Jemgbagh Development Association, that he is working for the PDP chairman's ouster alongside his Rivers counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike, and some other chieftains of the party.

A part of the statement categorically said "the governor could not, therefore, turn around to work against him (Ayu) to be removed from office.”

Rather than call for Ayu's ouster, Ortom expressed confidence in his leadership skill, adding that he is capable of taking the PDP to victory in 2023.

Concerning this, another part of the statement said:

“Governor Ortom vouched for the integrity and capacity of Dr Iyorchia Ayu to lead and rebuild the PDP to victory and rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the APC maladministration.

"That is why Ayu was returned unopposed by the northern caucus of the party and got elected as the national chairman of the PDP at the party’s convention."

2023: Ayu became PDP boss through back door? Fresh allegation springs up

Meanwhile, a lot of allegations were being heaped on Ayu amid the PDP's crisis.

A source in the opposition party who spoke with Nigerian Tribune has made some yet-to-be-confirmed revelations about how Ayu attained his office, which he had been asked to vacate by members of Wike's camp for peace to have its way.

The source noted that Ortom was one of those in support of Wike because the former was particularly instrumental to Ayu's emergence as the party's chairman.

