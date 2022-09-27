Nigerians will be able to access the manifestos of the 18 presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections scheduled for February 2023

A statement on the MoU signed by the NTA, CABN and HCCL revealed that the aspirants will sign the manifestos publicly and upload them on the portal of summitofpoliticalparties.org

The statement added that this would allow Nigerians to make a proper choice during electioneering as it would be accessible for public scrutiny from the first day of November

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), in partnership with Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN) and Havel Corporate Concept Limited (HCCL), will be broadcasting the presentation of the manifesto of the 18 presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement sent to legit.ng and signed by the national coordinator and chairman of the local organising committee, Ahmed Badanga.

When and where can Nigerians access 2023 presidential candidates' manifestos?

The statement added that the presentation of the manifestos will commence on Tuesday, November 1.

It added that the manifesto presentation will be publicly signed by the aspirants and uploaded on summitofpoliticalparties.org, where Nigerians can easily access them and follow up on the manifesto.

It added that platform is a citizen’s participation’s platform to ensure that electoral leaders fulfil their campaign promises to the people.

