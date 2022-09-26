The Federal Government has been urged to take drastic steps to end the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities

The call for an end to the strike was made by the leadership of the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN)

According to CAN's president, the long period of time wasted at home by the students is dangerous to the desired development of Nigeria

The Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Nigerian government to end the seven-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities which has kept students of tertiary institutions at home.

The Punch reports that the president of the association, Daniel Okoh, said it is important for the Federal Government to do everything within its power to ensure that Nigerian students return to their classrooms as soon as possible.

Speaking at an interdenominational church service to mark the 62nd Independence Day at the National Ecumenical Centre, Okoh warned that an idle man is a devil's workshop and his lips his mouthpiece.

His words:

“I call on the Federal Government to do all that is necessary so that most of these youths will go back to the universities and engage with their studies.

“As it is often said that ‘idle minds are the devil’s workshop, idle lips are his mouthpiece."

Nigeria's 2023 general election

Further speaking on the forthcoming 2023 general election, the CAN president urged all Nigerians of voting age to ensure they obtain their Permanent Voters' Cards.

He said:

“The year 2023 is the year of our test as a nation. Rather than taking up arms to kill one another and terrifying innocent and ordinary Nigerians, adults in this nation should take up our voter’s cards and go to the polls."

