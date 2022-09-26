The federal government has issued a clear order to vice-chancellors and pro-chancellors across government-owned universities

In a letter from the leadership of the National Universities Commission (NUC), the VCs were asked to reopen all federal universities

The letter which came in on Monday, September 26, directed all striking lecturers under ASUU to resume lectures immediately

Vice-chancellors were on Monday, September 26, asked to reopen all federal universities in Nigeria and resume lectures.

The directive came from the federal government through the National Universities Commission (NUC), according to Punch.

The directives to VCs came from the federal government through the NUC

Source: Facebook

The letter signed by Sam Onazi, the director of finance and accounts in the NUC, was addressed to vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors, and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities, The Cable reports.

A part of the letter reads.

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses."

This, of course, is some good news for Nigerian tertiary students who have been forced to remain out of classrooms over the lingering strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU strike: Nigerian students reject court order, says "judgment betrays equity"

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had kicked against the judgment of the Nigerian National Industrial Court (NNIC), which ordered the striking academic lecturers to resume to the lecture theatres.

The group, in a statement by its signed by its spokesperson, Giwa Yisa Temitope, said the industrial court's "judgment betrays equity."

Nigerian students' argument against court decision on ASUU strike

The students argued that the federal government shouldn’t have dragged ASUU to court.

Court orders ASUU to end strike, gives strong reason

Legit.ng earlier reported that the striking lecturers had been directed by the national industrial court to return to classrooms nearly seven months of lecture boycott.

The industrial court sitting in Abuja gave the verdict on Wednesday, September 21, noting that national interest is at stake.

Justice Polycarp Hamman invoked section 18 of the trade dispute act, which empowered the court to order an end to the strike.

