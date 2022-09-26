The sum of N9 billion is said to be missing in the PDP, and accusing fingers are pointing at Iyorchia Ayu, the party's national chairman

Sources say that members of the PDP's NWC are refusing to be silent over this after each of them allegedly turned down a N25 million offer

It was gathered that the actual amount made from the sale of nomination forms was N10bn but that suddenly the fund reduced to N1bn with no explanation

While calls for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets louder, he seems to have gotten himself into another round of trouble.

Members of the PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) are raising eyebrows over the depletion of the sum of N10 billion in the coffers of the party to N1 billion, The Nation reports.

All eyes are on Ayu over the missing N9bn (Photo: @OfficialPDPNg)

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the funds are proceeds from the sale of nomination forms before the PDP's primaries.

What is even more worrisome is the claim that each member of the NWC was promised N28 million to overlook the disappearance of the funds, an offer said to have been turned down by the officials who want nothing short of accountability and transparency.

PDP crisis: Calls for Ayu's resignation

Sources say that this development is beginning to give more poise to the call for Ayu's sack or resignation from Governor Nyesom Wike's camp.

A source noted:

“Ahead of our campaign, all is still not well in the party because some NWC members have raised issues over what had become of the N10 billion nomination fees.

“They are demanding immediate accountability from the party. I think their anger followed a leakage that the amount collected has reduced from about N10 billion to N1billion.

“Governor Wike’s disclosure of a N1 billion gift to the party before the PDP Presidential primaries has compounded the challenge in the party because some NWC members and stakeholders were just hearing for the first time.

“The anger is mounting and Wike’s camp is already capitalizing on the situation to push for accountability and plot Ayu’s exit.

“I can tell you that the party is in a tinderbox. Some forces wanted to use accountability as an excuse to cause confusion. We know that Ayu has repeatedly assured party leaders of being accountable and transparent.

"These NWC members have been adamant on accountability. They are demanding the whereabouts of the huge cash.”

Earlier, Wike had alleged that Ayu worked against his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.

The governor said this during a media chat on Friday, September 23.

According to Wike, Ayu called many presidential aspirants to withdraw for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who eventually won the PDP's ticket.

Source: Legit.ng