The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that the former national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, was removed to pave way for a southern presidential candidate in the party

Wike, who made many revelations about the PDP presidential primary and the aftermath crisis, said Secondus' removal was not personal

In August 2021, the former national chairman of the PDP was removed a few weeks to end of his tenure after falling out with the Rivers state governor, who supported him to become the chairman

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has disclosed that he and some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) plotted the removal of the former chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

Secondus, who is also from Rivers state, was removed from office in August 2021, a few weeks to the end of his tenure, after falling out with Wike, who had supported him to become the chairman of the umbrella party.

Wike reveals why Secondus was removed as PDP chairman

Source: Facebook

Why Secondus was removed as PDP chairman?

Wike, in a video shared by Channels Television on Twitter on Friday, September 23, said Secondus was asked to leave office so that the south could produce a presidential candidate of the party.

“In the final meeting in Enugu, we now say, Secondus, as the chairman of the party, you are already running out your tenure, and therefore you can’t go back (as the PDP chairman) because it is the position of the south that the president have to come from the south.

“And the president cannot come to the south if you (Secondus) are the chairman of the party,” Mr Wike said.

“So it was not as if it was a personal thing,” he added.

Conflict in PDP as supreme court gives final verdict on zoning of presidential ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that the suit praying the supreme court to compel the PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the country's southeast region has been struck out.

A presidential candidate in the party, Cosmos Ndukwe, had prayed for an order of the court to compel the party to suspend its zoning arrangement and zone the presidential ticket to the southeast.

Justice Adamu Jauro, however, said the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, saying that the nomination of candidates is strictly the internal affairs of political parties.

