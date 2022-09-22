Amid the ongoing crisis within the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, a former chieftain now with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has waded into the crisis.

According to a post on his verified Facebook page, Fani-Kayode accused the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, and Senator Bukola Saraki of betraying ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

His post reads:

"One thing I will say for the Wike group in the PDP is that every single one of them stood with GEJ in the 2015 presidential election.

"Conversely, every single one of the key players on the other side including Atiku, Tambuwal, and Saraki betrayed GEJ in 2015.

"Karma is a b*tch."

Source: Legit.ng