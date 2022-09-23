With the growing cold war between him and the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has said that he is still open to dialogue.

The spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign organisation, Charles Aniagwu, while speaking on Arise Television monitored by Legit.ng said the party and its presidential candidate were not closing their doors to negotiations with the Rivers governor and other aggrieved members of the PDP.

Atiku Abubakar has assured Nigerians that he is still open to dialogues with Wike. Photo: PDP Vanguard

Source: Facebook

Aniagwu assured that Atiku's reaction to the withdrawal of the PDP's presidential campaign council by Wike and his team is not a foreclosure to negotiations.

He also noted that the call by Atiku for the party to move from all the drama is to enable the PDP to remain focused on the real issue which is winning the elections and not leaving any stakeholder behind.

Debunking claims that the opposition party has been divided into many factions, the PDP is one big family with interest which is allowed democratically.

His words:

“As a party, we are quite comfortable that in the course of time these issues will give way for everybody to be on board.

“Atiku didn’t say it's time to move on because he wants to leave anybody behind, he is asking members of the party that it's time for them to move on to talk about those issues that affect Nigerians.

“There are a whole lot of issues that affect us in this country and so Atiku said its time to move on meaning that every hand has to be on deck to carry every Nigerian along and to address those many challenges that confront Nigerians in their everyday lives today."

He added that the PDP presidential candidate is not only interested in gathering votes but making efforts to unite every member of the party and Nigerians as a whole.

He said:

“He has asked everybody to come on board and we are quite optimistic that in the course of time everybody will indeed be on board."

The PDP had earlier said it will continue with activities of its presidential campaign as planned.

The party said that the rift between its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike is not enough to stall PDP's activities.

According to the party's spokesperson, there are laid down rules in the provision of the PDP constitution to serve as a guide in this kind of situation.

Reports that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike had plans to leave the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has been debunked.

This was disclosed by the governor himself, who said that he was going to remain in the PDP with his supporters.

Wike also accused some key leaders of the PDP of dumping the party in 2015, when they were most needed.

