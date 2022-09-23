Reactions have continued to trail the movement of Governor Nyesom Wike's men from Atiku Abubakar's campaign council

Interestingly, this development has led to more crisis in the opposition PDP as major stakeholders have picked their stand, a few months before the 2023 general elections

Reacting, former PDP spokesman, Chief Olisa Metuh said the action of Wike's men is disturbing and Atiku is really worried about it as he is left with no choice but to move against Wike's men

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) is under pressure from some supporters to take a move against Governor Nyesom Wike's men after they pulled out of his campaign council.

Former party spokesman, Chief Olisa Metuh in a media chat with reporters said some associates of Atiku were piling pressure on him to pull support from candidates aligned to Wike and his loyalists who on Wednesday, September 21, pulled out from his campaign, Vanguard reported.

Atiku Abubakar is under serious pressure as Wike's men pull out of his campaign council. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Twitter

Metuh's position revealed

Speaking against the background of the threats against Atiku by the Wike group, Metuh unarguably the longest serving NEC cum NWC member in the history of the PDP, said:

“If you are actually working for Atiku to win the presidency you cannot be insisting on a chairman because the president when he is elected can always change a chairman whether he is acting or elected."

Wike camp has failed in their agitation, Metuh said

While insisting that the Wike camp has failed in articulating their agitation through the right channel, he affirmed:

“If you want the chairman not to continue, then engineer the party to ask him, engineer the National Executive Committee, engineer the National Caucus, engineer the leadership of the party to ask him, then he will resign. But when you are outside and issue press statements it is not the party that is talking, it is an individual or group of friends that are talking.”

Atiku is under pressure to move against Wike's camp, Metuh shares details

Saying that Atiku was also under pressure to move against candidates in the Wike camp and those aligned to them, Metuh said:

“I am aware that there is a lot of pressure asking him to issue the same statement against those people but he has not. That is where we admire the patience, tolerance, the accommodating qualities of Atiku. Any other person would have taken a hard stance. He has not used any foul language. He has not taken any hard stance. He has been accommodating. They pushed him to London, he went to London. They will him this he will say, anything they say.”

Source: Legit.ng