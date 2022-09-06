BREAKING: PDP Governorship Candidates Visit Wike in Rivers

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State, Mustapha Sule Lamido, and 16 other governorship candidates of the party on Tuesday evening paid a visit to the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

The governorship candidates include that of Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, and Katsina State, Yakubu Lado Danmarke, among others.

The meeting is currently underway, according to Leadership.

