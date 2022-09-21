The former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has sent a word of wisdom across to the Nigerian elders

The elder statement urged the aged in society to engage in activities that would keep them fit, strong and healthy rather than be in isolation

The former leader also urged the aged in Nigeria to eat healthily and adopt the habit of a balanced diet

On Wednesday, September 21, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo advised the aged in Nigeria not to joke with communal society and shun a life of isolation.

The 84-year-old former president revealed that communal society is one of the secrets that keep him fit and makes him have a befitting older age, The Punch reported.

Former President Obasanjo on Wednesday urged the aged in Nigeria not to joke with their health. Photo credit: Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo reveals the secret of longevity

Obasanjo disclosed this at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta when he received the senior citizens under the aegis of Toyin Anini Varieties Centres of University College Hospital, Ibadan.

He reiterated that communal society has been one of the things that would help the aged people to live long and shape their social life.

Obasanjo advised aged people to adopt the habit of a balanced diet, have a good rest with regular exercise, continuous medical checks and social interaction.

He said:

“There are five important things to have a good life as an aged person, which the acronym is (DREMS) Diet, Rest, Exercise, medical checkups, and Social Interaction.”

Speaking at the event, the President of the elders club of Toyin Anini Varieties Center UCH Ibadan, Dr. Kunmi Idowu, condemned the attitudes of politicians not giving proper attention to the aged.

