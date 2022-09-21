A sitting PDP governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, is said to have undergone a minor surgery recently

The development was made public by Terver Akase, Governor Ortom's special adviser on media and publicity

Akase in a statement on Wednesday, September 21, said his principal is in good health and will resume his official duties soon

Makurdi, Benue - The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has undergone surgery, according to his special adviser on media and publicity, Terver Akase.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 21, Akase disclosed that Governor Ortom's health is stable even if he just underwent surgery, Daily Trust reports.

Ortom's aide said the governor is stable in health (Photo: @GovSamuelOrtom)

No cause for alarm - Ortom's aide

He dispelled fears expressed by some persons in the state who were worried over the plaster seen on Ortom's face recently.

His statement read in part:

“As a Governor whose wellbeing is the concern of his people, it is appropriate that we inform Benue people at all times about his engagements, health and movements.

“Like any other human being, Governor Ortom had a boil on the right side of his forehead and had a minor surgery. The plaster was placed to prevent infection. It is nothing serious to worry about.

“We deeply appreciate all the calls and questions from the good people of Benue State. Governor Ortom is in sound health and has continued to carry out his engagements, one of which is today’s Official Commissioning of the reconstructed and upgraded Aper-Aku Lodge at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi by the Ag. BOT Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara."

Former Nigerian governor undergoes back surgery, video, photos emerge

Meanwhile, Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti, had undergone serious back surgery somewhere outside Nigeria.

The former Ekiti governor who lost the 2018 gubernatorial election in his state to HIS successor, Kayode Fayemi, was seen in a video being attended to by foreign doctors and nurses in a hospital.

In the said clip, Fayose who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) looks very weak as he was taken to a seat.

It was gathered that the former governor sustained a back injury in 2018 which necessitated the surgery.

