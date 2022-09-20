The Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry has distributed over 100 Arabic reading slates to Almajiri schools in Kaduna.

While leading a delegation of his church members on Tuesday, September 20, Yohanna Buru, general overseer of the church, said the exercise was borne out of his desire to advocate for peaceful co-existence, religious tolerance, love, and brotherhood among Muslims and Christians in the state, TheCable reported.

The Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry distributed over 100 Arabic reading slates to Almajiri schools in Kaduna. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the move comes as the world makes to celebrate the United Nations designated International Day of Peace on September 21 amid bouts of insecurity and other challenges.

According to Buru, the church has spent three days distributing reading slates and other instructional materials which include pens and other stationery to boost the culture of reading and writing Arabic.

Among the areas where the materials were distributed are Rigasa, Mando, Tudun Wada and some parts of Igabi LGA of the state.

He said:

“The church cannot forget what Muslim woman, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, did to them when she distributed over 50 bibles to us.

“The same woman shared wrappers cloths and other food items to Christian widows and orphans to celebrate Christmas and New Year.”

While charging religious leaders to work towards the attainment of peace and unity for the promotion of the socio-economic development of the nation, he noted that it was the church’s fifth time distributing instructional materials to Almajiri schools.

He called on UNESCO, UNICEF and the federal government to support the education of Almajiris in Nigeria.

Lawal Maduru, a community leader in Tudun Wada, commended the pastor’s effort, describing the initiative as germane towards promoting unity, peace and understanding among Muslims and Christians in the state.

Source: Legit.ng