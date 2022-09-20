Odebode Karimot is a Nigerian youth who was present at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly going on the United State

The young Nigerian lady presented, alongside Ulises, presented to world leaders a youth declaration on transforming the agenda

Karimot's presentation of the agenda, which is part of the SDGs, came barely 7 months of industrial actions by universities lecturers that have kept Nigerian students at home

A Nigerian youth, Odebode Karimot, has presented to world leaders a youth declaration on transforming education at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in the United States.

The declaration, which is part of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), seeks youth participation and inclusiveness in education policies and funding for youth education, UNICEF Education says on its verified Twitter.

Nigerian youth presents transforming education agenda to world leaders Photo Credit: UNICEFEducation

“The youth recognize that this intersectional and inclusive approach can ensure true positive transformational change for all people and the planet, leaving no one behind,” the declaration reads in part.

What is latest about ASUU strike?

This is happening amid solidarity protests going on in Nigeria over seven months of industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

On Monday, September 19, the Nigerian students defied rains to express their grievances about the strike as they blocked the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The students held banners bearing inscriptions such as: “No nation can develop without genuine commitment to education,” and “If you have money for election form, you can fund education.”

